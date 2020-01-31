KCFD helps three people, two of them children, with carbon monoxide poisoning

Three people, two of them minors, were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at a residence this morning.

The Kern County Fire Department said at around 5:30 a.m., firefighters were sent to a local residence after getting a medical aid call. The department learned that three people at the residence were feeling ill.

When firefighters arrived, they found that one adult and two minors had symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, including dizziness, fatigue, nausea and shortness of breath. When they went to check the house, carbon monoxide was confirmed to be in the home.

The family was transported to a local hospital for treatment, the department said.

KCFD said the residence did not have a carbon monoxide alarm installed. The department urges the community to install and regularly test carbon monoxide alarms in their homes to protect from the colorless and odorless gas.