ALTA SIERRA, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters from the Kern County Fire Department have begun to burn piles of dead and downed trees near Alta Sierra, the department announced Tuesday.

According to Andrew Freeborn with KCFD, the Alta Sierra pile burning has already begun and is scheduled to occur each day, during daylight hours, through Friday, Dec. 29.

Freeborn said as long as weather conditions allow for safe burning, the Alta Sierra pile burns will continue in subsequent weeks, each week between Tuesday to Friday.

Smoke may be visible at times along roads and in the community of Alta Sierra, and at times visible from other areas within the Kern River Valley, Freeborn said. Whenever a fire is burning nearby it is recommended that all residents stay informed about changes to fire operations, which can be done through TV, radio and social media.

This preventative pile burning is being performed in order to eliminate hazardous fuels and reduce the risk of wildfires, Freeborn said.