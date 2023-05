BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters jumped into action to save a trail seeker trapped in a mineshaft in Mojave Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kern County Fire Department, the seeker went down the mineshaft in full climbing gear and became too tired to climb back to the surface.

By the time fire crews arrived, they were 30 feet underground and the firefighters eventually hoisted the person out of the mineshaft using ropes and harnesses with no one getting hurt.