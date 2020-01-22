KCFD firefighters responding to chemical spill near Taft

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is responding to a chemical spill near Taft.

The department said the hazardous materials spill occurred in the 19000 block of S. Lake Road. The materials are believed to belong to Taft Manufacturing Co., a manufacturer of acrolein, which is used in the preparation of polyester resin and polyurethane.

Taft College is in the process of being evacuated due to the spill, the college confirmed.

Taft Union High School and all schools in the Taft City School District said they are in “shelter in place” for student and staff safety. “Shelter in place” means they have found a safe location indoors and are staying there until they are given an all-clear or ordered to evacuate.

The road was closed at the intersection around 10 a.m. and motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route, according to the county.