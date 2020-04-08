KCFD firefighters respond to fire at Kern Oil & Refining Co.

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department responded to a large fire at the Kern Oil & Refining Company this morning.

The department said that at around 10:04 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to 7724 E. Panama Ln. for reports of a large fire visible from a distance. Upon arrival, firefighters saw fire issuing from the top of a large metal structure, the department said.

After speaking with personnel at the facility, KCFD said it was learned that a fire had started in a heater within the distillate hydrotreater unit at the refinery. Refinery personnel informed the firefighters that the fuel to the heater had been shut off.

As a precaution, the department said firefighters remained on scene as the fire burned itself out. No one was injured in the fire.

The company said the fire appears to have started as the system was being brought back online following an early-morning power outage that resulted from a vehicle accident in the area.

The fire has not had a material effect on refinery operations, Kern Oil & Refining Co. said.

“Kern Oil is grateful that no one was injured, and is thankful for the quick action of its staff and public safety personnel,” the company said in a statement.