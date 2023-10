BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters with the Kern County Fire Department rescued a dog with its paw stuck in a shower drain in east Bakersfield Monday.

According to the KCFD, firefighters were called to the 5000 block of Fairfax Road around 7:45 p.m. for the incident.

The dog’s paw had slipped down the drain and was caught in the drain guard, according to KCFD.

Firefighters were able to free the dog’s paw with no injuries and zero damage to the bathtub after about an hour.