BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters with the Kern County Fire Department will be prescribing two burns during June.

Firefighters are scheduled to conduct the “White Wolf” burn Tuesday with anticipated ignition starting at noon, according to fire officials.

The “White Wolf” burn is scheduled to be conducted along Highway 223 between Arvin and Highway 58, according to fire officials. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

The “Grapevine Flats” burn which will be located on Interstate 5 between the Grapevine and Fort Tejon exits, according to fire officials. The date and time of the burn has not been determined.

Officials say prescribed burning reduces the chance of fire spreading from the roadway into wildlands.