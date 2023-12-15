BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters with the Kern County Fire Department extinguished a conveyor belt fire at Golden Queen Mining Facility in Mojave Wednesday night.

Fire officials with the Kern County Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched to the mining facility around 9:13 p.m. and found a six-story tall conveyor belt fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters pulled hose lines and began attacking the fire. Crews remained at the scene until the fire was completely extinguished.

No injuries were reported among firefighters and civilians and all workers were accounted for, according to KCFD.

Golden Queen Mining Facility officials told fire officials the company suffered a $2 million loss to fire damage and firefighters helped save $130 million worth of property.

The fire was started due to welding, according to fire officials.