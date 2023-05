BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters with the Kern County Fire Department are putting out a fire on Weedpatch Highway near Lamont Thursday night.

Fire crews were called to the reported fire around 7:21 p.m. on Weedpatch Highway near East Panama Lane.

Video shows firefighters putting out a trail of flames in a field and a large plume of smoke.

The cause of the fire and damage is not immediately clear.