BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department extinguished a fire that was spreading quickly due to dry grass near Highway 65.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire north of Bakersfield Thursday, according to KCFD. Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire burning about 5 acres that was spreading quickly. The fire burned a little more than 59 acres, officials said.

Fire crews used ground and air resources to stop forward progress less than an hour after arriving at the scene.

Fire officials say no damages or injuries were reported.