BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department extinguished a grass fire near Lake Ming Wednesday morning.

According to the fire department, the fire was reported on Round Mountain Road north of Lake Ming, at about 9:43 a.m.

Upon firefighter arrival, several acres of dry brush were on fire and the wind was gusting at about five to seven mph.

According to KCFD, firefighters took a direct attack and were able to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries were reported.