BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Andrew Freeborn, Kern County Fire Department Spokesperson, joined 17 News at Sunrise Monday to emphasize firework safety for this Independence Day.

In the video, Freeborn explains how to tell if fireworks are safe to use at your residence.

Freeborn also mentioned that KCFD will be using drones to help them enforce illegal firework activity as well.