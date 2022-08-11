BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters doused intense flames at a home in east Bakersfield Thursday morning.

The fire started near a home on Holly Avenue and Mt. Vernon Avenue around 4 a.m.

About 25 personnel from both the Kern County Fire Department and the Bakersfield Fire Department responded. Fire officials told 17 News when they arrived, they found a garage and three cars on fire with flames spreading to the home.

“We got on scene, power line were falling back on the street and in the back of the yard,” said Eric Coughlan, Battalion Chief with the Kern County Fire Department. “We checked the main structure and nobody was inside. And we don’t have any reports of injuries.”

The California Highway Patrol closed Mt. Vernon Avenue between Virginia Avenue and Potomac Avenue as crews cleaned up.

Officials told 17 News the home was a family rental.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.