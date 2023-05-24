BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire Department crews are scheduled for swift water rescue training near Yokuts Park Friday morning.

Fire officials say the swift water training usually happens in the Kern River near Kernville but it will be conducted near Yokuts Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

Community members should not be alarmed if they see the rescues taking place, officials said.

The fire department Air Operations Division may also participate in the training, officials said. If this happens community members can also expect to see a KCFD a helicopter flying near Yokuts Park at that time.