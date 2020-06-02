KCFD conducting prescribed burn along Highway 223 near Arvin tonight

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department will be conducting a prescribed burn near Arvin tonight.

The department said the burn will take place along Highway 223 between Highway 58 and the Granite Construction quarry from 5:30 p.m. to midnight. During the burn, traffic along Highway 223 will be impacted and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes, the department said.

KCFD said smoke may be visible and that an odor could be present at times.

A prescribed burn, sometimes called a planned or controlled burn, is used to treat an

area through the reduction of vegetation to increase public safety. The decision is made after extensive and ongoing review of the location, vegetation types, vegetation moisture, weather, burn history and other factors.