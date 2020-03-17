KCFD closes all administrative buildings due to coronavirus as emergency services continue

The Kern County Fire Department has announced that all KCFD administrative buildings will be closed to the public until further notice.

The department said this is a precautionary action aimed at limiting or slowing the spread of COVID-19. While facilities such as the Fire Department headquarters and Fire Prevention Division are closed to the public, fire personnel will continue to work and all activity relating to emergencies is ongoing.

The department said it is asking residents when calling 911 to notify call-takers if they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19.