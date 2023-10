BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters with the Kern County Fire Department contained a brush fire in the Golden Hills area Tuesday.

Fire officials told 17 News the fire was about two acres and threatened structures at one point.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fire crews are on scene with helicopters, engines and hand crews.

The fire was reported around the area of Mountain and Park drives in Golden Hills.