RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A home was severely damaged by a structure fire leaving fire crews to battle exploding propane tanks on Oct. 7 in Ridgecrest.

Kern County firefighters responded to a structure fire on north Mahan Street just east of Sydnor Avenue, around 2:45 p.m., according to a news release.

Officials said firefighters encountered a fire burning stored items in the yard, a vehicle, buildings, and trees. Fire crews pulled multiple attack lines to combat the large volume of flames and exploding propane tanks, according to officials.

The blaze burned in two buildings; the detached garage was fully involved before the fire spread into the attic of the main dwelling, officials said.

Firefighters said there were no people or pets inside the home and remained on scene for about five hours conducting extensive overhaul and mop-up to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

Red Cross was contacted to assist two adults who were displaced as a result of the fire.

It is unknown what caused the fire.