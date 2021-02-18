KCFD battles massive blaze for several hours in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Fire Department spent several hours to knock down a massive blaze at a former tire shop in Lamont early early Thursday morning.

According to KCFD, the fire started just after midnight on the corner of Wharton Avenue and Main Street. Due to the height and intensity of the fire, nearly 40 Kern County firefighters were called out to battle the blaze, including two ladder trucks and three battalion chiefs.

KCFD says the fire was burning vehicles, buildings, trailers, and other stored property, which contained large amounts of combustible materials stored closely together, fueling the large blaze.

Firefighters were concerned the flames would spread to nearby businesses, which had employees inside at the time but no injuries were reported.

KCFD reminds the public to leave a clearance along property lines, between storage containers, and avoid storage practices that hinder emergency access.

Arson investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.