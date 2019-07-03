KCFD battles fire at Wonderful Company processing building

A fire broke out at building owned by the Wonderful Company in Lost Hills Tuesday night.

Kern County Fire says flames started just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night at a processing building. Firefighters say the fire appears to have started in a large commercial almond roaster.

Employees were able to quickly and safely evacuate the building.

The fire was knocked down by 1:30 a.m and crews were able to contain the fire to a single almond roaster.

So far, damage is estimated to be about 500 thousand dollars.