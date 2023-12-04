BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department battled an early morning fire that engulfed a mobile home in east Bakersfield, according to the department.

KCFD firefighters were dispatched to reports of a structure fire with alarms sounding at the 6601 block of Eucalyptus Drive Monday. At the scene, officials found a double-wide mobile home on fire with flames burning through its roof.

County firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and were able to search the mobile home twice before determining there as no victims inside. No injuries were reported.

KCFD didn’t say what caused the fire, the investigation is ongoing.