BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department has announced it has been awarded a $2.9 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The department said this grant will be used to replace the decades-old SCBAs (Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus) currently in use.

“A special thank-you to Congressman Kevin McCarthy and his staff for aiding KCFD staff in acquiring this much needed grant funding,” the department said in a social media post.