KCFD appoints new chief deputy, promotes 3 to deputy chief

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department will soon have a new chief deputy.

Yesterday, the department congratulated Michael Slayton on his new appointment. He’s set to move into the position on Saturday. Butch Agosta, Dionisio Mitchell and Zachary Wells were also promoted. They’ll take over as the department’s new deputy chiefs.

This follows the retirement of Chief David Witt, who spent more than 20 years with the department. Aaron Duncan is taking over that position next week.