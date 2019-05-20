KCFD: Apartment fire leaves an elderly adult and pet without a home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An apartment in Arvin went up in flames, Sunday morning, leaving a dog and its owner without a home.

The Kern County Fire Department responded to the 300 block of Tucker Street in Arvin just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The 500 square foot apartment caught fire and threatened two neighboring homes and a carport.

Residences were evacuated and firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire.

KCFD says one elderly adult and a pet were displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

