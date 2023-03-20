BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire Department and other local agencies will hold an event aimed at teaching the public how to prepare for emergencies, according to a news release from KCFD.

This event will feature interactive experiences such as CPR lessons and earthquake simulations, the release says.

The KCFD community preparedness event will take place on March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Don Hart East Lawn of the CSUB campus located at 9001 Stockdale Hwy.

Admission is free and the community is invited.