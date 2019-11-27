KCFD: 5 people displaced following Oildale house fire

Firefighters could not confirm working smoke detectors were inside the home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five people were displaced following a fire Tuesday afternoon at a home that likely didn’t have working smoke alarms in Oildale, the Kern County Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 2000 block of Esther Drive just before 5 p.m. for a report of a burning garage.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames, limiting damage to the rest of the home. Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to a neighboring home and vehicles at the home, the department said.

County fire said they could not confirm working smoke alarms were inside the home. The department urges the public to install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms inside your home.

No injuries were reported from the fire.