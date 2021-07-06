KCFD: 40 citations issued, 5,000 pounds of fireworks seized over July 4 weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department issued 40 citations and seized 5,000 pounds of fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend.

The department said its Emergency Communication Center handled 2,376 calls on July 4, down from 2,831 in 2020. The fireworks task force handled 741 calls on July 4 and a total of 1,198 from July 2-4. Residents also submitted 929 online reports on July 4, according to KCFD.

“For 2021, the Kern County Fire Department experienced another year of high call volume during the Independence Day weekend,” the department said. “The community is to be commended for their efforts to reduce the strain on the emergency response system by using the appropriate methods to report use, sales and storage of illegal fireworks.”

