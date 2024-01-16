BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Farm Bureau’s annual Spray Safe event is returning Friday.

This year’s event is happening this Friday, Jan. 19 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kern County Fairgrounds, located at 1142 South P St.

KCFB said Spray Safe provides those in the agriculture industry an opportunity to learn about the safe application of chemicals and the latest regulations through bilingual workshops and presentations, while also promoting farmer-to-farmer cooperation.

More than 600 people attend the event each year, according to KCFB.

For more information about the free event, you can head to KCFB’s website.