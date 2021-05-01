KCCD Trustee Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg elected to 2021 California Community College Trustees Board

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Community College District board member Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg has been elected to the 2021 California Community College Trustees Board, the district announced Friday.

The CCCT serves a major role within the Community College League of California. The new board members begin their three-year terms this June. Meeting five times a year, KCCD said the 22-member board provides leadership and direction to ensure a strong voice for locally elected governing board members.

“I’m honored to be elected to the (CCCT) board and committed to being an advocate,” Gomez-Heitzeberg said in a statement. “I know from first-hand experience how local community colleges can transform lives and strengthen the economy. This is a great time to be a champion for the community college students and the colleges that support them.”

Gomez-Heitzeberg represents Area 3 of the Kern Community College District and was elected to the board in November 2018. She has more than 40 years of experience in higher education, both in the classroom and as an administrator. After 30 years as an administrator at Bakersfield College, she retired as vice president of instruction.