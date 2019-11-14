KCCD board authorizes district to sell or lease land for Bakersfield College student housing project

A new housing development for homeless and low-income Bakersfield College students got one step closer toward becoming a reality.

The Kern Community College District Board of Trustees gave the go-ahead on Thursday for the district to move forward with striking up a sale or lease agreement with the Housing Authority of the County of Kern for a spot of land across from the campus on Mt. Vernon Ave.

“Today’s Board action is another example of the many ways Bakersfield College and the Kern Community College District collaborates to explore and implement programs that support our students,” the college said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing this important dialogue with the Housing Authority of Kern aimed at developing an innovative model that not only provides affordable housing in a new way, but also addresses a critical and growing community need. “

Once the sale or lease agreement goes through, both parties will begin looking at possible funding sources for the project and seeing how feasible it would be, according to Bakersfield College.

If they are able to line up funding and decide to move forward with the project, the Housing Authority would build and operate the facility. BC would refer students to the Authority for the program.

“We are pleased the KCCD Board authorized the pursuit of potential affordable housing prioritized for Bakersfield College students and look forward to working with the district and college in developing an innovative solution to meet the needs of students struggling with housing issues,” said Housing Authority Executive Director Stephen Pelz. “There is a tremendous need for quality, affordable housing for students, and the Housing Authority intends to help the district and college address this need.”

No information is available yet on how many students the development would serve or when construction could begin.