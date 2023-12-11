BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Community College District appointed Dr. Steven Bloomberg to serve as the district’s next chancellor.

Dr. Bloomberg is the seventh chancellor of the Kern Community College District and will succeed Dr. Sonya Christian, who was appointed as the State Chancellor of the California Community College System, according to KCCD officials.

Dr. Blomberg spent the last five years leading Southeast Arkansas College through “high-profile initiatives.” The initiatives include increasing enrollment to student-athletes, incarcerated students and high school students.

KCCD says Dr. Bloomberg’s background aligns with the college district and focuses on increasing enrollments and developing the workforce for the future.

Dr. Bloomberg served as the Workforce Development Director for Cerro Coso Community College in 1994, according to his acceptance comments.

The Kern Community College District is one of the largest community college districts and includes Bakersfield College, Cerro Coso Community College and Porterville College.