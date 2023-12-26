BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Community College District announced Dr. Jerry Fliger as Bakersfield College’s eleventh president.

Officials with the college say Fliger served as the vice president for instruction at the College of the Mainland in Texas where he created an Academic Master Plan.

Fliger has a Master’s Degree in Speech Communication from Miami University and a Ph.D. in Communication Studies from Bowling Green State University.

Fliger said in a news release from the college:

Bakersfield College is at an exciting time in its journey, and I am looking forward to becoming part of this wonderful institution and joining the Bakersfield community. Working in partnership with the campus community, I look forward to the many possibilities that await. The Kern Community College District has much to offer and by working in conjunction with the District and our sister colleges, BC will continue striving to realize its mission. Fliger

College officials say Fliger will begin the role as Bakersfield College president on March 11.