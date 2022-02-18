KCAS to dedicate more staff to enforce illegal animal breeding ordinance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Effective March 1, a Kern County Ordinance that makes it illegal to operate an animal facility breeding puppies or kittens without a permit will get a whole lot more enforcement.

The Kern County Animal Services announced in a social media post that starting in March, they will be dedicating one staff member to enforce this ordinance.

Nick Cullen, with KCAS, said when people break this rule, it often flies under the radar.

Kern Ordinance 7.08.040 states, “No person shall own, operate, conduct or maintain a commercial animal facility without first having obtained a permit as prescribed by the director.”

Kern ordinances define a commercial animal facility as “any premises wherein any person engages in the business, as it relates to dogs or cats, of buying or selling, of boarding, of breeding more than one litter per year, of letting for hire, or training for a fee to do work, except an animal shelter.”

“The police would only know how many times they’ve caught people driving under the influence, not how many times it happens,” Cullen said in a email. “In comparison to other Animal Control Officer responsibilities, like law enforcement assists, cruelty or neglect complaints, aggressive or vicious loose dogs, CAFP calls are in the minority of call types that we handle.”

“Often, we are on someone’s property for something unrelated and take notice that they’re selling dogs or cats and it gets addressed at that time,” he added.

Anyone caught breaking this ordinance could face misdemeanor charges and up to $1,000 in fines.

“In practice of enforcement though, most cases will be handled by a notice requiring a person to obtain the CAFP. If a failure to obtain happens, further actions would result up to a misdemeanor citation,” Cullen said.

To get a permit, an application is submitted, an inspection occurs, a permit fee is paid and a permit is issued. Although, applications can be denied, suspended or revoked if certain conditions are not met, including:

There are measures to prevent dogs or cats from getting off the property

The facilities are healthy, safe, sanitary and humane and will not become a nuisance to the neighborhood;

The applicant has not violated any federal, state or local law or ordinance, which in the director’s judgment, would constitute cruelty to animals;

The applicant agrees that the director may make surprise inspections at any time

The application can show proof that all dogs have been vaccinated

The number of animals in the facilities will not endanger the health or safety of, the public generally, or contribute to creation of a nuisance or create inhumane conditions for the animals.

There are no breed restrictions for permits and applicants can operate out of their homes as long as all the required conditions are met.