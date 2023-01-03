BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors will proclaim January as Human Trafficking Awareness month in Kern on Jan. 10 and will host trafficking awareness workshops to combat the issue, according to a release from the Kern Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

KCAHT and the Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force’s awareness events aim to educate the community about the human trafficking issue in Kern. The most recent convicted human trafficker in Kern County was sentenced to 28 years in prison, according to the coalition.

The coalition said while seeking justice and prosecuting traffickers is essential, it is not enough to end the problem. KCAHT believe the community needs to work together to increase support services for vulnerable people such as, Homelessness, family violence, poverty and discrimination.

Here is a list of upcoming human trafficking education events:

Jan. 10 – Historic Liberty Bell Event at noon on the corner of Truxtun Avenue and Chester Avenue

Jan. 17 – Fox Theater “Wake Up” Movie Viewing starting at 6 p.m. at 2001 H. Street,

Jan. 18 – 5K Race Against Human Trafficking from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Park at Riverwalk located at 11298 Stockdale Highway

Jan. 25 – Light up the Night Event starting at 6 p.m. at The Garden, located at 900 22nd Street