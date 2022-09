BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The most enigmatic character at the Kern County Fair celebrates 25 years as the Fair’s preeminent ambassador: KC the Bull.

What’s his motivation? What makes him tick? And most importantly, how long can a bull subsist on a diet of corn dogs and cinnamon rolls?

17 News’ Bob Price has the answers in an exclusive interview with the 6-foot-7-inch tall mascot.