KC Homeless Collaborative looking for 500 volunteers for Point-In-Time Count

The Kern County Homeless Collaborative is looking for 500 volunteers needed to conduct the annual Point-In-Time Count in January.

The count, which helps identify local trends and is part of a process that determines federal funding for communities, will be conducted on Jan. 24 from 4-8 a.m. Teams of three or four will span across the county to count and survey homeless people.

Volunteers are asked to attend a two-hour training session in January about safety and best practices.

“This count provides us with crucial information about a vulnerable population that is too often victimized and villainized,” said PIT Committee Chair Jan Lemucchi. “This annual event helps service providers, faith ministries, and government agencies to strategically address the needs of people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.”

Registration is now open at https://bit.ly/32ipJb2. For more information, email Valerie Rodriguez at valarie.r@uwkern.org.