RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters battled a fire Tuesday night that engulfed a structure in Ridgecrest.

Fire crews at the scene encountered an aggressive structure fire that threatened a nearby home in the 300 block of West Church Avenue just before 10 p.m., according to a news release.

Firefighters fought to protect the threatened home, while other crew members entered the home to search for victims. No one was found inside the home during the search, KCFD said.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the home, sparing the home of significant fire damage. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.