BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Comic Con returned to the Kern County Fairgrounds this weekend. The convention featured celebrity guests, collectible figures, art costumes, and of course comics.

Comic Con gets thousands of people in attendance for the event every year. This year, Comic Con was combined with a renaissance festival featuring specialized vendors and medieval themed shows like swallowing swords.

“It’s for the fans,” Steve Wyatt the owner of Bakersfield Comic Con said. “When you look around the people here there are all smiles on their faces.”

The excitement of being a part of the annual convention could be seen from everyone. From vendors to cosplayers — people who dress up as their favorite game, cartoon or anime characters.

“You feel right at home honestly. You surround yourself with people of the same interests and all of the things you’re looking for in a community,” Sarah Rust the owner of LenaMartian said. “It’s really always fun if you’re just coming as a guest, artist or exhibitor. You found your people is pretty much how it feels.”

“I’ve been making cosplay costumes for years now,” James Knowles a Buzz Lightyear cosplayer said. “You know, personally I love to see the creativity. I love to promote my own expression of my arts.”

A big highlight were all the celebrities visiting town for the event. The cast of Little House on the Prairie, a few Power Rangers, and others from classic movies and TV shows from across the decades met with fans throughout the weekend.

The exhibitor hall had rows and rows of vendors selling comics, classic figurines, and other specialty products. The event had a gaming area for fighting tournaments, tabletop games and even a section for classic arcade game machines like Street Fighter. The event has already wrapped up but organizers say next year’s event can’t come soon enough.