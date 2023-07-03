BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tulare County authorities say the body of a kayaker remains unrecoverable a month after a group was overpowered by the Kern River.

Tulare County officials said rescue crews attempted to get the kayaker’s body out of the river last week, but the rescue mission didn’t go smoothly.

“Three members of the Swift Water Rescue Team needed rescuing,” Ashley Schwarm of Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said in an email to 17 News. “It’s going to be a while before we can try again, as the temperatures are heating up, thus making the water even more dangerous.”

This all stems from a group kayaking incident on the evening of June 14. Search and rescue teams responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. to rescue five kayakers from the Kern River in Ant Canyon near Kernville.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office rescue teams were able to rescue four of the five kayakers. During the initial rescue, CHP was asked for help to retrieve the body by helicopter but it was deemed too dangerous.

Authorities remind everyone to stay clear of the river as the current is the most dangerous it has ever been.