BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Legendary stand-up comedian Katt Williams and his “The Dark Matter Tour” will be making a stop at the Mechanics Bank Theater on Thursday Dec. 28, according to event organizers.

“Artist presale” tickets will begin Wednesday Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. while the general sale begins Friday Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. on AXS.com.

Williams is known for his unique style of stand-up comedy that’s a mix of articulate and sharp dialogue rooted in conversations reflecting the American political landscape.

You may know him from his first feature film role as Money Mike in “Friday After Next” and appearances on “Wild ‘n Out,” “Atlanta.” He is also known for his viral stand-up specials, “The Pimp Chronicles,” “It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’,” and most recently, “Katt Williams: World War III,” on Netflix.

Purchase tickets at AXS.com.