Karate instructor died of natural causes, coroner says

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — A karate instructor who collapsed in the middle of a practice last week died of natural causes, according to the coroner’s office.

Craig Garrett, 65, died Thursday evening inside the Bear Mountain Elementary School cafeteria, where he instructed students.

The school is not affiliated with the martial arts program but offers the cafeteria for community use, Arvin Union School District Superintendent Georgia Rhett said.

Garrett’s son has said it’s believed his father suffered a heart attack.

