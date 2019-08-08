Kara Ince, Standard Middle School

” Hello! My name is Kara Ince and I am beginning my first year as a 7th grade English/Language Arts teacher at Standard Middle School. I have spent the last 8 years managing big box retail stores locally and decided to make the change to being a part in our local children’s future. I came back to my roots in Oildale, because as a student here myself, it is important that these kids see what their futures can look like!

For my classroom, I am in need of book cases and books. I want my students to have the opportunity to access endless titles of books ranging from 4th grade to 9th grade reading levels!”

