Kaiser Permanente workers begin 5-day strike demanding mental health care system improvements

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente caregivers went to picket lines Monday as they begin their five-day strike demanding Kaiser fixes what they’re calling a broken mental health system.

More than 4,000 clinicians and health care workers are participating in the statewide strike for improvements in mental health care and patient care.

One of them, Susan Whitney, has been with Kaiser for more than 15 years. She says she wants concrete proposals that will allow patients to be seen in the manner that is recommended by their therapist.

The bad outcomes of having to wait for care include worsening patient conditions, missing work or even resorting to suicide, Whitney says.

“Our patients have to wait from 6 to 12 weeks for follow-up appointments with us once they’re able to get in the door for services,” Whitney says. “That is not the way that therapy works.”

Whitney also says mental health care should be treated the same as physical care.