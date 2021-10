BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a special ceremony will be held Thursday in honor breast cancer survivors.

Kaiser Permanente of Kern County will celebrate 35 of their patients by unveiling a survivor wall in their honor.

The Breast Cancer Survivors Wall will be displayed throughout October at its Stockdale medical officers at Real and Stockdale Highway. The building is also lit up pink this month.

The ceremony begins at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 7.