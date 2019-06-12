Kaiser Permanente Sports Village opens new stadium field

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kaiser Permanente cut the ribbon on a new stadium at its sports village in Southwest Bakersfield.

The new stadium is the latest phase of the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village at Ashe Road and Taft Highway.

The stadium is fully gated and available for any field sport with a reservation. The sports village already has soccer fields, playgrounds and picnic areas.

The new stadium has bleacher seating, a scoreboard, new lighting, football goal posts and soccer goals.

You can learn more about a reservation and the field by calling 326-3866.