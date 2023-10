BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kaiser Permanente and local law enforcement are hosting a drug-take-back for National Prescription Drug-take-back Day.

The event is for people to properly dispose of unwanted drugs which can save lives and protect the environment.

Organizers say they will be collecting other medical items for recycling along with medications.

The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Kaiser Permanente Ming Medical Offices.