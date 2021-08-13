Kaiser Permanente Kern County gets new senior vice president

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kaiser Permanente has appointed a new senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente Kern County.

Maybelle Liquigan has more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience and holds bachelors and masters degrees in nursing. She started working at Kaiser Permanente in Woodland Hills as an ICU nurse in 2003 and progressed through various leadership positions within the organization.

In 2017, Liquigan was appointed as the administrator for hospital/health plan operations at Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley.

Liquigan serves as the co-chair for equity inclusion & diversity work for Kaiser Permanente Southern California and helped to launch its Equity Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Council in January.

“Maybelle is excited about the opportunity to collaborate with the incredible staff and physicians of Kaiser Permanente as well as with community and business partners to help create a healthier Kern County,” Kaiser Permanente said in a news release.