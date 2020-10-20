Kaiser Permanente holding Prescription Drug Take Back and Recycling event this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kaiser Permanente said it is partnering with the Bakersfield Police Department and other local agencies for a drive-thru Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

The healthcare provider said residents can bring expired, unused and unwanted medications to its medical office at 3501 Stockdale Hwy. between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. In addition, Kaiser Permanente will accept recyclables such as paper for shredding, e-waste, eyeglasses and hearing aids as well as items such as walkers, scooters and wheelchairs.

Kaiser Permanente said volunteers will be on hand to assist in unloading items from people’s vehicles. To help keep people safe, the healthcare provider is asking people to wear a mask and remain in their vehicles.