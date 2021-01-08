Kaiser Permanente gives CAPK $95K grant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kaiser Permanente is giving a $95,000 grant to Community Action Partnership of Kern.

“Thanks to Kaiser Permanente, we will be able to feed thousands of people across Kern County’s 8,000 square miles, and assist more than 150 CAPK Food Bank distribution partners as they work to ensure the people they serve can thrive in 2021,” said CAPK CEO Jeremy Tobias in a news release.

The CAPK Food Bank provided an average of 1.6 million pounds of food a month in 2019 to people throughout Kern County, according to its website.