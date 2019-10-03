Kaiser Permanente announces new chief administrative officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kaiser Permanente Kern County announced Thursday that Tamara Riley has been named its new chief administrative officer.

Riley began working with Kaiser Permanente in 2006 and has led departments including primary care and medical specialties, and was most recently a member of the Antelope Valley Medical Center leadership team, according to a news release.

“Long ago I discovered that I love to help others in their most vulnerable moments,” Riley said in the release. “I was drawn to this sense of purpose while working in the ER that I felt the true privilege of taking care of others when someone really needed my help.”